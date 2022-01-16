Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 18,719 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,719 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

