Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 29,684 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,684 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 22,733 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 105.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 75,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

