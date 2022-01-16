Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BioAtla by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BioAtla by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in BioAtla by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $95,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 24,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $560,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,328 shares of company stock worth $2,368,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $12.63 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

