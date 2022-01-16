Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88,175.00

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001883 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $348,486.04 and approximately $88,175.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.05 or 0.07685382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,730.25 or 0.99755084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

