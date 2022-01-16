Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TTNDY stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $89.55. 26,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

