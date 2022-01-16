Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TTNDY stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $89.55. 26,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.