Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in December

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,078,900 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 3,913,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,385.9 days.

TEFOF remained flat at $$4.76 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $5.46.

Get Telefónica alerts:

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.