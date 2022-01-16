TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.80.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at C$36.85 on Friday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 118.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

