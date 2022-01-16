Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 280.6% in December

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 280.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDF stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

