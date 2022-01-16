Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.61. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

