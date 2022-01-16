Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,673 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $81.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

