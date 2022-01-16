TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 672,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 243,220 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

