The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in AES were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 93.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AES by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES opened at $23.06 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.