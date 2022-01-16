The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,098.48

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,098.48 ($14.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,070 ($14.52). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.86), with a volume of 56,204 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £467.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,098.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,053.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

About The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

