The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,000 shares of company stock worth $10,668,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 157,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,872. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

