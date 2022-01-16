The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

CLX opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.27. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

