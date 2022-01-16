The Force Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.42 or 0.00333745 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.