The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $12.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CURV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.65.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth $23,809,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth $8,950,000. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

