The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $727,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $380.94 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

