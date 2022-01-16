The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $42.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in AMC Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AMC Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

