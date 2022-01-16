The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KF opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The Korea Fund has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $2.045 dividend. This is an increase from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%.

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

