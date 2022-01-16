The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by 38.2% over the last three years. The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

RMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.