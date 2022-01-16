The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,541 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Southern by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO opened at $68.66 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

