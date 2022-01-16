The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEN. Stephens raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

