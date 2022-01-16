Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Get Thryv alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Thryv has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $297.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thryv (THRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.