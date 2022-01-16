thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKAMY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.