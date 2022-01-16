TitanSwap Trading Down 4.5% This Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00005302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $121.67 million and approximately $79,945.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

