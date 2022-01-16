Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKCOF remained flat at $$36.25 during trading on Friday. Toho has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the business of film and theater production services. It operates through the following segments: Movie Film, Theater, Real Estate, and Others. The Movie Film segment produces, distributes, and exhibits movies; and creates and sells video programs, television programs, and commercial films.

