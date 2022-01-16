Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,771. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.06. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

