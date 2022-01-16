Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,771. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.06. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

