Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $78,156.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 628,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,034 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $280.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.