Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.60 million, a P/E ratio of -150.21 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.