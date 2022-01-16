Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 685,889 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,711,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,833 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.45. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

