Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 58.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 715.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

CBU opened at $77.75 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.24 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.