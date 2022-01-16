Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

