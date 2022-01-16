Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 111 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 70.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.22.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.92 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

