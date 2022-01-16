Tower Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TWR)

Tower Limited (ASX:TWR) declared a final dividend on Thursday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

Tower Limited provides general insurance products in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Its insurance products include car, contents, renters', house, landlord, business, travel, boat, motorbike, lifestyle block and farm, motorhome, and caravan or trailer insurance. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

