Tractor Supply Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.91. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

