Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,825 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 280% compared to the typical volume of 743 call options.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $93.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 166.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000.

