TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTDU) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTDU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ:UPTDU opened at $10.20 on Friday. TradeUP Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.

