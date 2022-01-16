TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $726.68.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,305,280 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $645.38. 273,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $623.48 and a 200 day moving average of $627.21. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

