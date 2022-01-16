TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ TGA opened at $3.26 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $236.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

