TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Up 260.0% in December

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TSYHY stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

