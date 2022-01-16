Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) PT Raised to SEK 251

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 245 to SEK 251 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $27.50.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
