Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Down 0.7%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.30. 3,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

Tri City Bankshares Corp. provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates as the holding company for Tri City National Bank. Its services include demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, savings bonds and secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, installment, real estate and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.