Truadvice LLC Sells 517 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truadvice LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,438.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,427.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Forty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,201.88.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
