Truadvice LLC Sells 517 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truadvice LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,438.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,427.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Forty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,201.88.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

