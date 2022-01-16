TrueChain Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and $3.68 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00347333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

