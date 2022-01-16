Truist Financial Corp Acquires 9,441 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 85.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after acquiring an additional 76,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

