Truist Financial Corp Has $2.28 Million Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.244 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

KOF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

