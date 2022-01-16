Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 41.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after buying an additional 1,274,371 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vontier by 446.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,440,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 59.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 702,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 33.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after acquiring an additional 647,110 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.