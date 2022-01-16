Truist Financial Corp Purchases 15,272 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000.

Shares of MEAR opened at $50.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

