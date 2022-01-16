Truist Financial Corp Sells 42 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in NVR by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 5.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 341.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,359.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,718.00 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,950.62 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,556.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,213.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $65.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

